Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Zebpay and CoinBene. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $184,081.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, WazirX, CoinBene, Upbit, Bitbns, Bitrue, Zebpay, Koinex, IDEX, Ethfinex, BITBOX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.