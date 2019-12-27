NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Purchases $39,885.00 in Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 151.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 468,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

