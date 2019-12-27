Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $756.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

