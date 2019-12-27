On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

