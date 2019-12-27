Ontology Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $330.84 million and approximately $83.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007131 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, OKEx, Upbit, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, Indodax, Kucoin, HitBTC, BitMart and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

