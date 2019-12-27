Opus Market Cap Tops $79,572.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $79,572.00 and $15.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.