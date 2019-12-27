Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORAN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORAN stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orange by 307.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 51,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 132.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.