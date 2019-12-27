OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSUR. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

