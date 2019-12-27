Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 62.6% in December

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the November 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ORTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

