Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$80,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,629,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,651,647.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares purchased 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,695.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 44,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$21,805.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.42.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

