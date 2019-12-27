Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

