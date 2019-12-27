Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 309.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $1,668,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

