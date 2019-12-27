Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.66

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $10.71. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 63,029 shares changing hands.

PAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

