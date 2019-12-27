Paragon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $234.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Paragon has a market cap of $447,241.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Paragon has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01220867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

