Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $578,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Parallel Mining Company Profile (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

