Parkgene Trading Down 48% Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $55,234.00 and $27.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

