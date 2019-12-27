PAWS Fund Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $14,634.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.01241934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120017 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

