Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Shares of Petrel Resources PLC (LON:PET) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $25.60. Petrel Resources shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 440,320 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 15% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14 in the Porcupine Basin, Ireland; and owns a 10% interest in licensing option (LO) 16/14 and 100% interests in LO 16/24 and LO 16/25 in Ireland.

