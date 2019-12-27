Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFNX. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 308.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

