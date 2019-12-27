Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $463,396.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

