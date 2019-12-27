Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.06

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and traded as high as $99.90. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 164,615 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.11.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,300 ($5,656.41).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

