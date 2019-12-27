Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $127,035.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $127,035.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000596 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,220,314,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

