Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post $7.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the lowest is $7.39 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $32.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $32.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $34.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 130,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

