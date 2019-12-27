Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the November 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

