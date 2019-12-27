Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $409.08

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $409.08 and traded as low as $386.80. Playtech shares last traded at $389.90, with a volume of 233,423 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEC. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.38) price objective (down from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($6.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.93.

Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

