Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 475 ($6.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEC shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Playtech from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.38) price objective (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON PTEC opened at GBX 390.60 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.93. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

