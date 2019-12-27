PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 49.4% in December

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 28th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 25.24% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 63,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,650. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 203.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,037.22%.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

