PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.72

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.72 and last traded at $160.81, with a volume of 78274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,702,000 after buying an additional 43,908 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,189,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

