Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Short Interest Update

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.68 per share, for a total transaction of $248,304.00. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $158,700.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,329.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,566 shares of company stock worth $1,138,877. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ POPE opened at $93.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. Pope Resources has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

