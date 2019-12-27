Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

