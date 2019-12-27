Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of POWI opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $629,693.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,930 shares of company stock worth $5,057,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 146.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 86,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

