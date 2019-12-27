Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Powerbridge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Shares of PBTS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Powerbridge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.