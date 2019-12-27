Prime People (LON:PRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.86

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.86 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 53176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 14.88%. Prime People’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

