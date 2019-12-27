Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of PTI stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

