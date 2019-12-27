Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $901,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

