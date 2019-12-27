Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $237.56.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

