Pure (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00545638 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000916 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

