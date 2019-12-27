PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.31. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

