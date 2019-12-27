Qiagen’s (QGEN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiagen from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

