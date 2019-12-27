QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $370.44

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 370.44 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 363.80 ($4.79), with a volume of 11530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.60 ($4.77).

QQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 326.29 ($4.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

