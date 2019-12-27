Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.45

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.45 and last traded at $116.92, with a volume of 7200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

