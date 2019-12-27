QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

QuickLogic stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.27. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

