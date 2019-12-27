Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $75.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,972. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Quidel has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $74.14.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

