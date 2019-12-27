Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.17

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 2742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quidel by 190.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

