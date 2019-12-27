RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 54.2% in December

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

