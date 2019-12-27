Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.00

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.64), with a volume of 10782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.61).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.43.

In other news, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

About Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

