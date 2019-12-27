REAL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. REAL has a total market cap of $288,906.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REAL has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

