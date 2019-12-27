Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regional Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $29.71 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

