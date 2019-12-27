Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) Insider Buys A$39,125.00 in Stock

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) insider Nick Mitchell purchased 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,125.00 ($27,748.23).

Shares of RLT stock opened at A$1.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 has a 1-year low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of A$1.70 ($1.21).

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Company Profile

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas and liquefied helium for use in the industrial user, liquid fuel substitution, helium, and power generation markets.

