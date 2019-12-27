Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $426.77

Shares of Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.77 and traded as high as $534.00. Renew shares last traded at $534.00, with a volume of 34,303 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Renew from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 460 ($6.05).

The company has a market cap of $388.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 432.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.10.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3990.6751225 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin bought 2,725 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £10,000.75 ($13,155.42).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

